PENDLETON — The Rivoli Coalition recently received a $7,000 grant from the Autzen Foundation, a $5,000 donation from EO Media Group and a $4,448.74 payment from an Oregon Main Street grant that it received in 2018. Together with $2,500 from the Pendleton Foundation Trust awarded in November, the Rivoli Coalition has raised almost $19,000 in the last two months.
All of these funds will be used to help support Phase 1 construction on the Rivoli Theater restoration project. Phase one construction consists of three parts: skilled demolition (recently completed), steel and concrete.
The Rivoli Coalition was founded in 2010 with the mission to turn the Rivoli Theater into the Pacific Northwest’s premiere showcase for excellence in arts, information, and entertainment.
“The completed Rivoli theater will be an economic engine for Pendleton and will contribute to the economic vitality of Pendleton, Umatilla County, Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington,” said Andrew Picken, Rivoli Coalition president.
According to the Nielsen Media Research, 55% of people eat a meal or shop before or after attending a performance. The 2011 Rivoli Theater Feasibility Study concluded the restored Rivoli Theater will be a key venue that contributes significantly to the downtown district’s attractions for area visitors, local residents and the regional community.
The Autzen Foundation was formed in 1951, and supports charitable work that makes Oregon a better place. Nick Nash, Eastern Oregon Business Source community development consultant, wrote the grant. EO Media Group is a private, family-owned company with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest. Their sites and products embrace a forward-looking mindset. The Oregon Main Revitalization Street Grant supports downtown revitalization efforts in communities participating in the Oregon Main Street Network.
For more information or to donate to the Rivoli project, contact Picken at 503-432-5078 or info@rivolitheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.