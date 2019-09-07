PILOT ROCK — The Rocky Ridge Quilters expressed appreciation to all their friends, family and those in the community who have been following their journey.
Karen Fulbright said each year they attempt to create a little big bigger and better quilt show. With a theme of “Dream, Create, Inspire,” the event’s third year was Aug. 17 at the White Eagle Grange Hall. Donations of cash or non-perishable food items were accepted for admission, with proceeds going to the Pilot Rock Food Pantry.
Fulbright said they especially appreciated the quilt display frames donated by Pendleton’s Krazy Horse Quilters. In addition, she gave a shout-out to quilt ambassador Alma Day and special thanks to Sharon Coiner Lindsay and Malou Scott-Quekett for their contributions to the show’s “Heritage Display and Treadle Demo.”
“RRQ is committed to serving the local community and using our skills for the greater good,” Fulbright said.” Of course we have a lot of laughter, friendship and love filling up the large space.”
People of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join the quilt group. They gather for a time of fellowship and quilting, and contribute and work on a variety of community service projects.
For more information, contact Fulbright at karenmarlenefulbright@gmail.com, 541-969-6981 or search Facebook for “Rocky Ridge Quilters.”
