HERMISTON — Rogers Toyota of Hermiston recently expressed thanks to everyone who contributed to their recent “Drive for the Cure” month.
With the support of the community, the local car dealership was able to send $965 to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research. Rogers Toyota is committed to giving back to the community, said General Manager Glenn Silaski.
For more information about their giving efforts, call 541-567-6461 or search Facebook. For more about the American Cancer Society, go to www.cancer.org.
