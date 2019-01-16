The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame recently welcomed newly appointed directors Steve Hart, Mary French West, Casey White-Zollman and Jordan McDonald.
Directors are appointed for three-year terms by the Round-Up and Happy Canyon corporations to promote the history and heritage of the organizations.
Hart, who was born in Dallas, moved to Eastern Oregon at a young age. He grew up in Long Creek, John Day and Seneca — moving to Pendleton in 1983, he graduated from high school in 1985.
After moving away for a couple of years, Hart returned to Pendleton and worked in sawmills then started doing heating, ventilation and air conditioning work in 1993.
He first started volunteering at the Round-Up in 1984 and later volunteered with the Happy Canyon Night Show in various capacities. Hart has a passion for the show and Pendleton’s history. He will serve as a director of facility management.
Born and raised in San Francisco, White-Zollman received a journalism degree from the University of Portland in 2003 and moved to Pendleton that year.
She is married to Casey Zollman, owner of NW Installations Construction, and they have a son, Ryder, 2. White-Zollman is vice president of public relations at Blue Mountain Community College.
She has volunteered with Round-Up and Happy Canyon since 2004, including co-chairing the Tough Enough To Wear Pink campaign since 2014. Also, her husband's family is very connected to Round-Up and Happy Canyon. White-Zollman also volunteers with Pendleton Cattle Barons' Buckaroo BBQ and Homebrew Challenge, and is chair of the Oregon Community College Marketing & Public Relations Association. She will serve as the grants and website director.
Born in Pendleton, West was raised in the Pendleton area and Washington’s Skagit Valley. She graduated from Pendleton High School and Eastern Oregon University. West is currently employed as office administrator with Wilbur Ellis Company in the agribusiness division located in Adams.
Her family history runs deep with the Round-Up, including serving as a princess in 1989. Her grandfather, Jack “J.P.” French, judged bucking contests in the 1920s; her great-uncle, Morris Temple, founded the Main Street Cowboys; her grandmother, Ruth Porter Piquet, was a princess in 1933 and 1934; her daughter, Katy, was a princess in 2014 and her daughter, Betsy, was a princess in 2017 and queen in 2018.
West has been a volunteer with both Round-Up and Happy Canyon intermittently for 30 years. She will direct the annual Hall of Fame banquet in September.
McDonald was raised on his family's small ranch outside of Pendleton. He started early in business as a junior in high school as co-owner of Wtechlink Incorporated, an internet service provider. He graduated from BMCC in 2007, and grew the business until 2017 when he sold ownership and went to work for Windwave Communications.
McDonald was the 2018 Pendleton Chamber of Commerce president, is the 2019 Pendleton Cultural Foundation president and chaperoned Pendleton's student ambassador trip to Japan. He most recently finished his ex-officio Round-Up board service in 2018. His Round-Up volunteer service includes building a facility-wide fiber optic and wireless network for the grounds to support ticketing, ATM, security, phones and video broadcasts.
McDonald will serve as the publicity director for the Hall of Fame and coordinate the Battle of the Bars fundraiser.
Founded in 1969, the hall of fame is located across from the Round-Up Grounds at 1114 S.W. Court Ave. During the winter, it’s open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students. For more information, call 541-278-0815 or email McDonald at jordan.mcdonald@pendletonoverground.com.
