The Pendleton School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, music staff led by Emily Muller-Cary answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instructional time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“This recognition confirms the combination of outstanding educators, great students and an amazing community focused on the values and benefits of music education,” said Pendleton School District Superintendent Chris Fritsch.
This award recognizes that Pendleton School District is a state and national leader with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
Andrew Wolotira, a PHS senior and member of the jazz and symphonic bands, and swing and A Capella choirs, said, “Being a part of the music program has been a highlight of my high school experience. I will be able to pursue music for the rest of my life because of the foundation that has been provided by Mr. and Mrs. Cary.”
“I’m proud to work for this school district and continue to be amazed by the incredible students we have and the level of support we receive in arts education in Pendleton,” said 16-year band instructor Andy Cary.
“Pendleton School District is incredibly supportive of the arts,” said Emily Muller-Carey, “and we’re so fortunate to work in a district that recognizes that every student has different needs and ways to succeed.” Muller-Cary has been a music instructor for 12 years in the district, teaching strings/orchestra for grades four through 12 and the PHS choir.
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed substantially more improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers. Students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college as well. Every day listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training.
A 2015 study supported by The NAMM Foundation, “Striking A Chord,” also outlines the overwhelming desire by teachers and parents for music education opportunities for all children as part of the school curriculum.
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,400 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, visit www.nammfoundation.org.
