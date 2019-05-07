More than two dozen Pendleton High School students in the School to Careers program recently toured a pair of regional facilities.
The 29 students went to the Sheet Metal Local Union #55 training center in Pasco and also visited the newly expanded Lamb Weston facility in Hermiston. The students were part of the CTE advanced metals class taught by welding and drafting instructor Marty Campbell.
Umatilla County Commissioner Bill Elfering also attended the trip, along with Susan Bower of Eastern Oregon Business Source.
Students learned about local resources and regional job opportunities. During lunch, Elfering and Bower encouraged students to find something they are passionate about, while also highlighting the wide variety of opportunities in the region.
The School to Careers program helps local business and industry create career-related learning opportunities for regional high school students. It’s operated through a partnership between Eastern Oregon Business Source and local school districts.
For more information or to inquire about creating a career-related experience for local students, contact Jane Waldher at 509-520-8199 or janewaldher@eobusinesssource.com.
