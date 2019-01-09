The Hermiston Lions Club recently made a $5,000 donation to Umatilla Electric Cooperative to help support its summer Hydromania Science Camp.
Hydromania is a two-week camp for fourth and fifth graders from throughout the region. Students have the opportunity to focus on science, water, environment and energy. Youths participate in hands on experiments and activities, go on field trips and meet other kids, which makes for an unforgettable experience, said Phil Hamm of the Lions Club. This past summer was the science camp’s 20th anniversary.
The Hermiston Lions Club, which supplies eyeglasses and hearing aids to those in need in the community, also contributes to other worthy local organizations. For more information about joining, call Hamm at 541-561-4724.
