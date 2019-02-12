Jessica Howard, a telecommunicator, and Cherrie Hutchison, a dispatcher, are completing coursework with Basic Telecommunications #BT113.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office employees graduated Feb. 15 from the two-week course offered through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. Capt. Kathy Lieuallen of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office was the guest speaker during the ceremony, held at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The academy is recognized nationally for innovative training programs. Eriks Gabliks is the director and Sheriff Jason Myers of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office serves as the board chairman. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
