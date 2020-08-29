PENDLETON — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darci Rhinehart is among the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) Basic Corrections Local No. BCL041 class that will graduate at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the ceremony will be closed to the public.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon, and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. DPSST certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the board.
