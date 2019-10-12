MORO — The Sherman County Courthouse was one of 12 historic projects from across the state to receive a 2019 DeMuro Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation.
Restore Oregon honors or the preservation, reuse, and revitalization of architectural and cultural sites, and their impact on the community. The DeMuro Awards Ceremony will take place during the Restoration Celebration Gala Friday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sentinel Hotel in downtown Portland.
Originally built in 1899, a rehabilitation and expansion project returned the beloved landmark to its original glory. It includes a new cupola that replicates the storm-damaged original. Also, a thoughtfully designed annex complements the historic building and provides additional government and community services space.
The Sherman County Courthouse is located at 500 Court St., Moro. The Queen Anne-style building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
For more about Restore Oregon, visit www.restoreoregon.org.
