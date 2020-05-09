PENDLETON — The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $206,190.36 to 68 organizations, including Two Rivers Correctional Institution’s Native American Circle, as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on gatherings of people, the reception originally scheduled for May 1 has been canceled.
TRCI’s award will be used for powwow expenses or other cultural enrichment purposes for the prison’s Native American inmates.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $14 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $18.1 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fundraising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fundraisers, as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is June 1. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories: entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties); and Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States.
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.