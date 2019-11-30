Adelaide Zumwalt of the Hermiston Warming Station recently expressed appreciation to Columbia River Heat.
Members of the softball team recently stepped up to the plate asking if there was anything they could do to help out at the warming station. In preparation for its opening, the softball players spent a Friday evening cleaning up. Zumwalt said their pinch hit effort at providing this valuable community service was much appreciated.
The Hermiston Warming Station is located at 1075 S. Highway 395. For information about making donations or ways to help, call 541-289-2150 or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.