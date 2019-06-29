HERMISTON — More than five dozen local athletes recently participated in the 2019 Hermiston Special Olympics Invitational, which featured bocce and track and field events.
The June 15 competition, held at Hermiston High School’s Kennison Field, included athletes from the Hermiston/Pendleton Local Program and several athletes from the Milton-Freewater area. Placing first in the round robin format in bocce was the two-person team of Sally Nesselrodt and Unified Partner Shannon Raymond. And second place honors went to Michael Downing and his Unified Partner Declan LaBeck. Both picked up a bocce ball for the first time this season, said Kristi Smalley.
The afternoon included a hot dog lunch provided by Our Lady of Angels Knights of Columbus Council #3999. The event concluded with closing ceremonies with all participating athletes receiving a commemorative medal. Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided volunteer support. Also, two members of Umatilla County Fire District #1 were on hand to cover any medical needs and assisted in distributing medals to the athletes.
Upcoming Special Olympics activities include The Fundraising Golf Tournament Aug. 10 at the Echo Hills Golf Course. For more information, call Kristi Smalley at 541-571-0997. Also, signups for fall bowling is Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5-6 p.m. at The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. For questions, call Angela Schneider at 541-314-0166.
