Special Olympic athletes, coaches, volunteers and supporters had multiple reasons to cheer recently as Hermiston/Pendleton Local Program #510 celebrated during its annual awards event.
More than 75 people attended the April 23 gathering. Held at The Arc Building in Hermiston, it featured an ice cream social. Those recognized were nominated based on exemplifying the spirit of Special Olympics.
Male Athlete of the Year was presented to Ben Spinden by longtime bowling coach Doris Boatright. Female Athlete of the Year was Arielle Shaver, who received her award from bowling coach Karrington Lucas. Coach of the Year recognized Kristi Smalley, who was presented the award by basketball and bocce coach Jessica Sexton. Volunteer of the Year was accepted by Robert Longoria on behalf of The Knights of Columbus Our Lady of Angels Council #3999. Special Olympian Rian Middleton presented the Organization of the Year award to Jennifer Cecil on behalf of the Hermiston Noon Kiwanis Club.
The local Special Olympics program currently has approximately 90 athletes participating in bocce, golf and athletics (track and field events). The athletic training and competitions are offered to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at no charge. For more information about the local program, contact Angela Schneider at 541-314-0166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.