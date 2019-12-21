BAKER CITY — A handful of swimmers from the Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics Local Program, along with head coach Jessica Sexton and Local Program Coordinator Angela Schneider, recently traveled to Baker City to compete in the Special Olympics Regional Swimming Competition at the Sam-O-Swim Center.
This is the first year that Hermiston/Pendleton has offered training and competition in swimming in decades. The athletes trained at the Boardman Recreation Center this fall in preparation for regional competition against athletes from the Union and Baker local programs. Results from the competition:
•Jose “JoJo” Angel Garcia, second place silver in 50m freestyle; gold in 25m butterfly
•Jennifer Williams, third in 25m backstroke; second in 25m freestyle
•Misty Larsen, fourth in 25m backstroke; third in 25m freestyle
•Marsha Ochoa, second in 25m freestyle; participation in 25m breaststroke
Coach Sexton was amazed at the dedication and growth that these athletes made in their first endeavor to participate in competitive swimming. Athletes who trained but did not travel to Baker City were: Andrea Eiden, Rian Middleton and Antonio Altimarano.
Winter sports, which begin in January, include basketball and powerlifting. For more information, call Schneider at 541-314-0166.
