HERMISTON — In recognition of a successful fall sports season, Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics Local Program #510 recently gathered for a celebration.
The Dec. 2 event, held at The Arc Building in Hermiston, featured an awards ceremony. Hermiston VFW Post #4750 presented the colors and led the pledge of allegiance.
In addition to bowling and swimming athletes, special guests included several members of the Hermiston Police Department and Hermiston High School Key Club, who provided assistance during the Nov. 8 Regional Bowling Competition held Nov. 8 at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center in Hermiston. With assistance from the two groups, head bowling coach Doris Boatright presented awards, including medals to Jillian Smalley (gold), MaryAnn Wright (silver) and Shirley Fell (bronze).
Also, the top three fundraisers for the Fall Bowlathon were announced and presented with prizes. First place honors went to Smalley, followed by Michael Downing and David Andrews. With more than 80 athletes participating in fall sports, the group was able to raise over $5,000 for the local program, communications manager Kristi Smalley said.
The gathering also included a spaghetti dinner served by volunteers from the Gems and Gents Cheer Program. The group also provided a short demonstration of their cheerleading and dance skills.
The winter sports season, which includes basketball and powerlifting, will begin Monday, Jan. 6. For more information, call program coordinator Angela Schneider at 541-314-0166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.