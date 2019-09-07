PENDLETON — Food and fun was plentiful as St. Anthony Hospital recently celebrated its annual Employee and Affiliate Party.
The Aug. 24 event was held at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton, said Noemi Wiseman, who works at Interpath Laboratory in Pendleton. People got their fill from three food trucks — The Salty Pepper, Murray’s Rustic Pies and Filipino Cuisino. In addition, live music filled the air. Also, children’s activities included a bouncy house, face painting and enjoying cotton candy.
“It was a great time and an opportunity to visit with one another,” Wiseman said.
