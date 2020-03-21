HEPPNER — Donning festive green attire, Raymond and Norma French were still able to serve as grand marshals of the St. Patrick’s parade in Heppner — just a smaller, indoor version.
Although Willow Creek Terrace Assisted Living Facility is closed to visitors, staff coordinated the afternoon activity Saturday, March 14 to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. They filmed it on Facebook Live for others to enjoy. Festive music played as several facility staff and the Frenches strolled past resident rooms.
“The spirit of the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day is alive and well,” said Rita Van Schoiack on the video post.
Karen Wolff, who posted a link of the video to her Facebook page, said after being restricted to their rooms, the residents were ready to celebrate. She also noted that her mother, Marjorie Gorham, provided Norma with some of her daffodils. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had been viewed nearly 3,200 times.
