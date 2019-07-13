STANFIELD — The overall winner of the Stanfield Fourth of July parade went to the Desert Shrine Club led by Jim Leitch. Second place went to Jim Morris and his 1955 M38A1 Military Jeep and third was Petsense driven by Yazell Chavez.
Category winners were Shirley Pettit and Tony Erickson (classic car), local motorcycle riders (new vehicles), Glory Riders of Oregon (horses), American Legion Post 37 (royalty), Scott Harvesting driven by Patrick Scott (farm), Stanfield FFA (youth/fraternal), Patriot Auto Glass (business) and Hermiston Warming Station with Teesie Hill and Sandy Francis (miscellaneous).
The pie-baking contest winners were Jennifer Baros (first place adult), Kylee Ranson (second place adult), Bethany Woodall (third place adult), Taylor Carnine (first place junior), Katelyn Smith (second place junior), Will Smith (third place junior) and Jory Carnine (fourth place junior).
Winners of the Duck Race were Shelly Dyer ($250), Pat Proebstel ($100) and Amy Pearson ($50).
The 3-on-3 competition included winners in four divisions:
•Ages 10-14: Splash Fam — Landon Shilhanek, Blake Peterson, Grant Olsen, JR Starr
•Ages 15-19: Inglewood Heat — Mario Sanchez, Rene Sanchez, Guiomar Garay, Aiden Garay
•Ages 20+: Purosho — Jerry Ramirez, Quentin Raynor, Dion Davis, Fredy Vera
•Female: Team Carrilli — Jessenia Carrillo, Lacey Sharp, Mariela Carrillo, Rheanna Rivera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.