STANFIELD — An update to the children’s area of the Stanfield Public Library is being made possible thanks to a $1,000 grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Library director Cecili Longhorn said money from the Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant Program is being used to purchase mobile shelving for the children’s area. The updated materials, she said, will make it more exciting for kids who utilize the library space.
“We appreciate the support Northwest FCS has given us to help us better serve our community,” Longhorn said.
Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed, including through its grant program. In 2019, it provided more than $237,000 for 190 projects in rural communities across Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,182 grants totaling more than $1.99 million.
The grant program deadlines are Feb. 1, June 1 and Oct. 1. For more information or an application for the Rural Community Grant Program, visit www.northwestfcs.com and click on “Stewardship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.