More than 300 people participated in the recent Trucks, Tractors and Trees.
The April 24 event held at Bard Park in Stanfield was presented by the Stanfield Public Library and Stanfield Public Works Department. The event also served as an Arbor Day celebration in recognition of the city’s 5-year anniversary as a Tree City.
In addition to a free hot dog meal, kids were able to assist with planting trees at Bard Park. Randy Cooper, Eldon Marcum and Cecili Longhorn expressed appreciation to a number of individuals and local businesses who helped make the event possible.
