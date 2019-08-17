JOSEPH — Students from across the region cashed in on Community Bank‘s Earn While You Learn Program.
A total of 769 student-customers in the Eastern Oregon and southeast Washington area earned a total of $18,217 for good grades in school. In its ninth year, the program is designed to encourage students in their academic success by making deposits to Community Bank Youth Savings account customers for their good grades.
“It gives you a reason to want to get good grades, just knowing you’ll get something extra for working harder,” said student-customer Dallee Bingham of North Powder.
During the months of June and July, all Community Bank branches accepted end-of-the-year report cards from students in first through 12th grade. For every top grade in main school subjects, Community Bank deposited $1 into their Community Bank Youth Savings Account. The program rewards students with up to $50 annually. The total paid out since the program began in 2011 is $114,602.
Community Bank was founded in 1955 by a group of Joseph business leaders as the Bank of Wallowa County. Since then, it has grown across the region, including branches in Pendleton, Hermiston, Heppner and Milton-Freewater.
For more information about the program, stop by a local branch of Community Bank or contact Leah Johnson, marketing manager, at 541-207-0717, ljohnson@communitybanknet.com or visit www.communitybanknet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.