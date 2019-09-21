LA GRANDE — The Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center welcomed 37 high school students to its MedQuest Health Career Exploration Camp.
In its 26th year, the weeklong camp was held June 16-21 at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. It provided hands-on learning opportunities to students interested in future careers in the healthcare field.
Attendees participated in three job shadows with local clinics, engaged with Life Flight and the local OHSU School of Nursing satellite campus, studied real brains with NW Noggin and much more. The NEOAHEC team expressed appreciation to area businesses, organizations and individuals who helped in making the program a success.
The camp is offered each summer and provides students with opportunities to further explore possible careers. For more information, contact Brittany Hargrove at 541-962-3422, bhargrove@neoachec.org or visit www.neoahec.org/programs/medquest.
