The School To Careers program recently held its first job shadow event for the 2018-19 school year.
The event was organized by Jane Waldher, the Eastern Oregon Business Source School to Careers coordinator. A handful of local businesses and organizations helped make the event a success.
The program is a regional workforce development initiative that helps local businesses and industry create career-related learning opportunities for high school students. It’s operated through a partnership between EOBS and local school districts.
Businesses and organizations involved in the recent job shadow event included the Umatilla County IT department, the Umatilla County Health Department, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Round-Up City Plumbing, Blue Mountain Wildlife and Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Before the job shadow, students went through “Jump Start Training,” which is designed to help educate them about important job-related behaviors. During the job shadow, students spent a few hours working with staff to gain some first hand experience in the particular profession.
Eastern Oregon Business Source handles all of the paperwork with the school. In addition, the school district’s liability insurance covers students while they are taking part in a job shadow.
For more information or to inquire about creating a career-related experience for local students, contact Waldher at 509-520-8199 or janewaldher@eobusinesssource.com.
