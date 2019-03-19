More than 100 students from across Eastern Oregon recently explored many different aspects of the technology field.
The InterMountain Education Service District Tech Expo was held March 7 at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. Students in eighth grade through high school learned about 3D animation, coding, cyber security, e-commerce web development, computer building, robots and more. Many of the sessions offered interactive and hands-on opportunities.
While on the university campus, some students took tours and attended a college and career fair, which provided a chance to explore the potential for technology-related careers.
School districts that attended included Echo, Imbler, La Grande, Morrow County, North Powder, Stanfield, Ukiah, Umatilla and Union. Staff and student interns who work in the IMESD’s IT department contributed greatly to the event, said Michele Madril, ESD’s director of communication and print solutions.
“At each session I attended, I got to see the interest and fun students were having,” added Karen Smelser, event coordinator. “This was a wonderful effort by our IMESD team that resulted in another successful Tech Expo.”
IMESD expressed appreciation to EOU departments and faculty for their contributions to Tech Expo’s success. Jeff Carman, director of Computing and Telecommunications, facilitated EOU program content and facility use, as well as led cyber security sessions. The Admissions Office donated EOU-branded bags for all the students, and the GO-STEM Hub donated branded mechanical pencils for all participants. Kim Young, GO-STEM executive director, also served as a group leader.
