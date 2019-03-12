Secondary students in the Hermiston School District recently held building-wide contests for the Oregon Battle of the Books.
The top teams from each school included an all-seventh grade team from Armand Larive Middle School. The Raw Reading Recruits included Joseph Rovig, Elijah Robinson, Jesus Herrera and Mauricio Mendoza. The winning team from Sandstone Middle School, who call themselves the Wonder Women, are Alea Garrett, Ava Garrett, Reagan Stanek and Hailey Magallegenes. And, the Hermiston High School division winners featured a veteran team — Jessica Ferguson, Nadine Ferguson and Jerence Lyons — who had some extra fun with their team name, cAPITALIZE cORRECTLY, said Delia Fields, the district's secondary librarian.
The annual reading competition centers on a selection of 16 books for middle schoolers and 12 for high schoolers. Teams of students answer comprehension questions about the stories.
The students usually compete in teams of three or four students and often have their book battles during lunch times in their school libraries, Fields said. Each of the buildings hosted a double-elimination bracket tournament culminating in a final battle. Winning teams advanced to the Region 6 Tournament in Baker City.
