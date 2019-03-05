Raphael Hoffman and the team from Sundown Bar & Grill, roped in the “Best of the West” title during the Battle of the Bars.
The largest fundraiser for the Pendleton Round-up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame, the ninth annual event was held March 1 in the Let’er Buck Room. It featured 10 local watering holes, who created signature drinks containing Pendleton Whisky. Those in attendance voted on their favorite drink, and Sundown’s “War Paint” garnered the most votes.
The museum benefits greatly from the event, said Cydney Corey, Hall of Fame president. In addition to the fundraiser, the hall of fame receives money from museum admissions and private donors.
Founded in 1969, the hall of fame preserves the history of Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon. In 2011, it received honorable mention in True West Magazine‘s Top Western Museums.
Located across from the Round-Up Grounds at 1114 S.W. Court Ave., the museum is open Monday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for kids under 10. For more information, call 541-278-0815 or visit www.pendletonhalloffame.com.
