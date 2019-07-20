PENDLETON — A three-year grant from the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation will support strings education in Pendleton.
The Oregon East Symphony received the $30,000 grant, which supports the foundation’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of Oregonians by promoting classroom education and the performing, visual and literary arts. Based in Portland, the foundation envisions Oregon as a place where the arts thrive in supportive communities, and educational systems support the effectiveness of teaching and learning in every classroom.
Playing for Keeps, the Oregon East Symphony’s youth music education project, serves hundreds of young people in the area and encompasses several unique programs, Janet Miller, the Oregon East Symphony grant coordinator, said in a press release. Along with two preparatory orchestras, Symphony Strings is an after-school beginning strings program for fourth and fifth grade students. It’s a collaborative effort between the symphony and the Pendleton School District.
In November, a Young People’s Concert, programmed by OES artistic director Beau Benson, is planned. It is designed to introduce students to the fundamentals of music, instruments within a symphony orchestra and proper concert etiquette, Miller said.
Also, the symphony’s Summer Strings Music Camp, scheduled for July 22-26, will focus on building individual playing technique and ensemble performance. Applications are still available through the symphony office or during the opening day of the camp at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton
For more information about youth activities, season concerts or other symphony events, call 541-276-0320, visit www.orgoneastsymphony.org or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.