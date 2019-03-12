Elementary schools in Hermiston participated in a Hermiston Battle of the Books competition this year, with teams of four students answering questions about 16 different books.
A Rocky Heights Elementary School team was victorious — proving that team chemistry developed after working together for three years. The Book Bombers teammates of Catherine Doherty, Eleanor Larsen, Glyn Lystrup and Caden Lloyd were crowned champions during the March 9 title match.
Each elementary school held their own tournaments in January and February. In addition to the team from Rocky Heights, the other school's top teams were Desert View’s Chamber of Books, Highland Hills’ Tales of the Readers, Sunset’s Fantastic Wonders and West Park’s Wildcat Bookworms.
