IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon and Irrigon High School have been working together on making improvements to benefit the public.
For more than three years, they have teamed up to increase parking availability and transform the track and field facilities at the school. Ryan Keefauver, Irrigon High School principal, and Aaron Palmquist, Irrigion’s city manager, are eager to see the project come closer to reality. The joint effort, Palmquist said, not only provides improvements for school events but also strengthens the livability and connectedness of the community.
Palmquist said $7,000 was initially made available in the fall of 2016 for preliminary costs and a basic layout for increased parking on the west side of the school. The funding was provided to the city from the Columbia River Enterprise Zone II Board. In June 2019, $33,679 of a $250,000 need was made available through the same process to begin working toward the track and field facilities.
“These are long needed improvements,” Palmquist said. “The improvements still have fiscal needs to be met to see the full completion.”
For more information or to provide support for the project, contact Keefauver at 541-922-5551, ryan.keefauver@morrow.k12.or.us or Palmquist at 541-922-3047, manager@ci.irrigon.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.