We would like to express our profound gratitude to all the wonderful volunteers who helped make the service at the Milton-Freewater Jr. Show Fairgrounds for Matt so very special. We have been humbled by all the love and respect they showed for him.
They worked countless hours organizing, collecting the food, making the special decorations, setting up everything in the barn and pavilion, and providing support for our family at this difficult time.
We also thank all those who donated the massive amount of food to be served at the celebration after. Until we can thank everyone individually, please know how much we appreciate and love all of you.
The family of Matthew Tellefson
Lane, Jess, Kemble, Alice, Myles, Lisa and family
Milton-Freewater
