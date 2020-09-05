The organizers of the Peaceful Black Lives Matter March in Pendleton would like to thank all of the people that came together to show their support for the movement in the last few months. This has been a tireless collaboration of so many groups, organizations, businesses, and people.
We would like to take a second to thank all of the attendees, volunteers, organizations, donators, and businesses that worked together to help us fight to be heard! The love that has been shown by our communities has lit a spark. Look around at your neighbors; as Eastern Oregonians and Washingtonians, and as Americans, we will help one another work to end oppression and racism. Black Lives Matter!
In solidarity,
Briana Spencer, John Landreth and Nolan Bylenga
Pendleton
