As the great-grandpa of Brayden Locey, teen leukemia patient from Irrigon, I am responding to the feather article and photographs printed in the East Oregonian on March 5, 2019. I appreciated the coverage very much, and thank you from a very grateful heart.
My family has been in the community of Irrigon for more than 40 years, and have always known it to be a great place to live. The response to our family's crisis this last Saturday evening [March 2] certainly magnified that truth. A super show of moral and financial support in a very difficult time.
I want to express, on behalf of my entire family, our overwhelming gratitude and thanks to the community of Irrigon, as well as those of surrounding areas. We find ourselves extremely blessed; may God richly bless each of you.
Allen Gordanier
Irrigon
