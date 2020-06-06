A couple of weeks ago we had our water line between the water meter and our house rust through. We had to replace the water line. We called the city. They sent some one out right away. Very nice gentleman. I asked him his name and I can’t remember. I asked him some questions on how other people had repaired their water lines. He had some good suggestions.
I already had it figured out mostly what I was going to do to replace the line. What he said helped me finish making the decision on what to replace the line with. He came back to turn the water back on and we weren’t finished yet, and he replaced the seals on the water line in and out of the meter, which was good. Asked again if we had any questions. We were doing fine. We got the job done. It all worked fine.
My wife and I wanted to say thank you to the Pendleton City Water Department for outstanding help to us in getting our water off and on quickly, and the excellent customer service we received. Thank you for your great service.
Roger and Barbara Fleming
Pendleton
