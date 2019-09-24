HERMISTON — The Arc Umatilla County recently received a huge financial boost as representatives from Moda Health made a $1,000 contribution to the nonprofit organization.
The check was presented during the Sept. 11 Rip City Rally at the Hermiston Community Center. The Arc president Jan Schroth, who is an avid Portland Trail Blazers fan, was thrilled to accept the check, which will be used to help fund annual programs and events. The money will assist in supporting such activities as The Arc Summer Inclusion program, holiday parties and The Arc Swim Party.
The Arc advocates for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, search Facebook or call 541-567-7615.
