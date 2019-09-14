HERMISTON — Jan Schroth was installed as president of The Arc Umatilla County during a July 30 event at The Arc Building in Hermiston.
As part of the annual business meeting, a financial summary was provided, and then the installation of officers and directors was conducted by Bob Schroth. Others installed were Jessica Brown, vice president; Joyce Beemer, secretary; Michele Kietzke, past president; and directors Tasha Bleyenberg, Marcia Brown, Anna Dickman, Debbie Herrera, Kirsten Kinsel, Linda Shipley, Kristi Smalley, Jana Smith and T.J. Smith.
Jan Schroth shared about high points of the last year, including the inaugural Intellectual Disability Walk and the Summer Camp Program. A banquet featuring a chicken dinner was coordinated by Dickman and Herrera, which was served prior to the business meeting.
The Arc is a nonprofit organization that advocates for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, search Facebook or call 541-567-7615.
