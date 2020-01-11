MORROW COUNTY — Threemile Canyon Farms was recently recognized with the Cooperator of the Year Award from the Oregon State University Extension Service.
The award honors individuals and businesses who have made a significant contribution to OSU Extension in program involvement, support and community service.
Veterinarian Jeff Wendler and his team at Threemile Canyon Farms and Columbia River Dairy have been strong supporters of the Morrow County 4-H program for the past five years, Erin Heideman, a 4-H educator with OSU Extension-Morrow County, said in a written statement. They have provided monetary donations and staff expertise to propel the 4-H program and its youths forward.
Heideman said it’s through this support and innovation that Morrow County has developed two new leading programs for 4-H — reaching 150 youths and their families each year.
The development of a Farm Field Day and the Dairy Heifer Project programs are unique to the state and provide hands-on learning on how large dairies operate and how students can prepare for a career in the dairy field, especially locally. Heideman said their genuine friendship and involvement in the county 4-H program has fostered relationships and experiences that couldn’t be gleaned elsewhere.
“The working relationship and friendship developed with Dr. Wendler and his team has benefited the members of Morrow County 4-H,” Heideman said. “We look forward to many more years of developing opportunities for our county youth together.”
Threemile Canyon Farms, Heideman said, are leaders in the agricultural industry on so many levels. Calling it an “organization that truly puts youth first.” They have donated time, efforts, energy and significant support for Morrow County 4-H youths, she said.
For more information, contact Heideman at erin.heideman@oregonstate.edu or 541-676-9642.
