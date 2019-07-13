BOARDMAN — The local local Boy Scouts of America/Boardman Police Department Explorer Post benefited from a recent donation from the Boardman Tillamook Creamery.
The Boardman Police Department Explorer Post expressed appreciation for the generous donation of $1,000 in support of the local youth program. The money is being used to provide uniforms, equipment and sponsorship to the Oregon Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Officer Cory Rosen said the group hopes to do well at the event, which is Aug. 1-4 at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Facility at Warrenton.
