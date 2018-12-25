Saul Esquivel of Stanfield won a handful of gift cards during the final drawing of Tom Denchel Ford Country’s Days of Christmas holiday event.
To spread cheer in the community, the Hermiston car dealership encouraged people to “Put your money where your heart is — shop local.” And, Tom Denchel gave winners a jumpstart by giving away gift cards for a number of local businesses.
To enter, people were asked to post an animated photo on Facebook describing their holiday spirit — a sort of GIFS for gift cards.
Other daily winners included Lexi Gustafson, Beth Thelander-Darlington, Amber Ruiz-Burleson, Jamie Morales, Emilie Stockton, Eilleen Leighton Moore, Stacy Armentrout Skinner, Timmy Clark, Alyssa McLeod, Shawn Lorraine, Johnnie McQuilkin, Sheri Verley, Amy Jo Young, Angelica Torres, Shelly Wiederich, Misty Gutierrez, Katie Stahl, Casandra Whetsler, Kandi Conerd and Randy Akers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.