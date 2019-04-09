The Tom Denchel Ford Country.Com Shootout, held April 6-7 at Big River Golf Course in Umatilla raised money for local youths.
Flight winners for the ninth annual event included:
Horse Race winners:
1 Noe Rodriguez & Ryan Hosek
2 Mike Webb & Rick Jewett
3 Glen Phillips & Craig Engbretson
4 Kurt Massey & Tim Gilbert
Mule Race winners:
1 Don Obrist & Leo Karnowski
2 Terry Rowan & Pat Kerrigan
3 Jorge Pantoja & Bob Barton
Megan Olsen, Big River general manager, expressed special thanks to the Umatilla County Fair court, who volunteered their time and cooked for the golfers. In addition, hole sponsors included American Pacific Mortgage & Melisa Webb, BBSI & Mike Engelbrecht, Bendixsen Law Offices, M&M Potato, Columbia Auto Body, Schroth Financial Services, Premier Northwest & Aitor Irusta and O So Kleen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.