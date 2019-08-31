ECHO — The fourth annual Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics Fundraising Golf Tournament raised $6,351.
The winning team, sponsored by Ensure CBD/Jeff Edmundson, was led by captain Mitch McClannahan and included his daughter Madison, son Garrett, and Carlos Chavez. The foursome shot a blistering score of 51 during the 18-hole scramble format contest. They received assistance from mulligans and the popular red rope score enhancement devices, which contributed to the net earnings of the event, said Kristi Smalley, Special Olympics communications manager.
The Aug. 10 event was held at Echo Hills Golf Course. Participants were treated to a barbecue hamburger lunch served by representatives of Our Lady of Angels Knights of Columbus Council #3999 and Doris Boatright, who has supported the local program for more than 40 years as a bowling coach and board member.
Although not placing in the tournament, a team of four Special Olympics supporters comprised of Union Local Program head golf coach Pam Thompson, Pat Vaughn, Hermiston/Pendleton golf coach Cal Harris and John Edmundson, grandfather of Special Olympics athlete Jillian Smalley, shot a 59. The foursome wore Special Olympics golf shirts provided by Special Olympics Oregon.
Gold Medal Sponsors for the event included Umatilla Electric Cooperative, A & A Mini Storage, Roger’s Toyota of Hermiston, Jim Purswell’s Pumps Co. Inc., Knights of Columbus and Wyatt Harris/Northwest Mutual.
Special Olympics provides athletic training and competitions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at no charge. Athletes will begin bowling and swimming starting the first week in September. For more information, call local coordinator Angela Schneider at 541-314-0166.
