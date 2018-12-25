Laundry bins were overflowing at Good Shepherd Medical Center earlier this month — but it wasn’t because the housekeeping department was behind.
During the 15th annual Echo Toy Run, 110 bikers and five vehicles delivered toys to the Hermiston hospital, which filled several of the large bins. Representatives from Good Shepherd said employees are excited about being able to share the presents with children who are in the hospital.
Due to the generosity of the bikers, there are enough gifts to share with the Hermiston Police Christmas Express program. In addition, Kelly Sanders, Good Shepherd's vice president of human resources, said there are plenty to have on hand to give to kids throughout the year who may need their spirits lifted while at the hospital.
The event was started by the former owners of the Echo Saloon. Ensuring his place on Santa’s “nice list,” Al Sells of Stanfield has continued to coordinate the effort as a way to give back to the community.
Many of the bikers look forward to the toy run each year. Jon Bear Carr of Stanfield called it an “amazing day.” Tammy Martin of Irrigon said it was the largest group of bikers she’s participated with over the years.
“I knew there were a lot of us, but had no idea it was over 100,” added Russ Henderson. That’s awesome!”
