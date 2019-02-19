Firefighters from across the state recently blazed a trail to the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem for the annual Winter Fire School.
More than 300 career and volunteer firefighters from more than 100 agencies participated in the annual event. Nearly a dozen classes were offered by the National Fire Academy, Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, and the city of Dallas Fire & EMS Department. Topics ranged from tactics and decision-making for company operations to creating environments for professional growth and hands-on sessions, such as vehicle extrication and a hose and ladders instructor course.
The weekend event is the largest two-day fire training experience in the Pacific Northwest that is offered free of charge, said Eriks Gabliks, DPSST director. The hands-on classes utilized training props that the department recently received through a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant, he added.
Salem-area businesses and the community, Gabliks said, provided “red carpet” hospitality for those attending the training.
Nationally recognized for its innovative training programs, the Oregon Public Safety Academy encompasses more than 235 acres. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.