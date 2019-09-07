LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District recently expressed appreciation for a grant it received from the Wildhorse Foundation.
The money will be used to invest in competitive upgrades newly authorized by the Oregon Legislature. Senate Bill 394 authorizes BMTD to insert emergency alerts generated by local authorities into TV signals broadcast in Union and Baker counties. The grant will help with the purchase of equipment compatible with the emergency alerts generated by Union County.
Executive director Alex McHaddad said translator districts have an important role in delivering local news and information to outlying areas. The legislation, he said, allows BMTD to work with stations in Portland and Boise to ensure that their viewers in Northeast Oregon are alerted to local emergencies.
“We are extremely grateful to Wildhorse Foundation for partnering with us to contribute to the public safety infrastructure of Union County,” McHaddad said.
Formed in 1978 as a nonprofit government municipal special district, the translator district’s purpose is to bring signals and rebroadcast to Baker and Union counties. Its mission is to deliver the best antenna TV to its members, McHaddad said. For more information, visit www.bmtd.org.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation honors its tribal traditions by sharing and giving back to the community. The Wildhorse Foundation manages charitable giving, including disbursing quarterly grants. The board considers applications in the areas of public health and safety, education, the arts, historic preservation, gambling addiction services, salmon restoration, environmental protection and cultural activities.
The next grant deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 1 by 5 p.m. For more information or to apply, visit www.thewildhorsefoundation.com. For questions, contact 541-966-1628 or foundation@wildhorseresort.com.
