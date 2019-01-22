Shayla Castleberry, a dispatcher with the Umatilla Tribal Police Department, is graduating from the 112th Basic Telecommunications Class.
A ceremony will be held Friday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, 4190 Aumsville Highway S.E., Salem. Rita Allman, communications supervisor of the Umatilla Tribal Police Department, is the guest speaker. The public is invited to the ceremony, followed by a reception to congratulate members of the class.
The two-week basic course is presented by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. Topics include emergency call handling, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law and an overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations. Students will return to their employing agency to continue training for a number of months with a field training officer.
The 9-1-1 training program began in 1993 when Oregon enacted legislation requiring those receiving calls for assistance meet professional standards for training and certification. There are nearly 1,000 people working across the state in city, county, tribal, regional and state public safety communications centers. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.