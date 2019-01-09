Officer Scott Wood of the Umatilla Tribal Police Department will graduate from the Oregon Public Safety Academy.
As a member of Basic Police Class 384, Wood and fellow classmates will participate in a ceremony Friday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at the police academy, located at 4190 Aumsville Highway S.E., Salem. Chief Heath Kula of Oregon Health Sciences University Police Department is the guest speaker. A public reception will follow the ceremony.
A variety of topics are covered during the 16-week course, including ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, elder abuse, drug recognition and survival skills.
Operated by the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, the academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs. Eriks Gabliks serves as the director and Sheriff Jason Myers of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is the board chairman. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
