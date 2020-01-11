MILTON-FREEWATER — A pair of young men from Milton-Freewater Boy Scout Troop #315 recently earned their Eagle Scout badge.
In addition, both of the Scouts — Tanner Wells and Trevor M. Scott — earned enough merit badges to receive an Eagle Bronze Palm during their Dec. 27, 2019, Eagle Court of Honor.
The son of John and Amy Wells, Tanner is a sophomore at McLoughlin High School. After graduating from high school, his current plans include going into the military and serving his country.
For his Eagle Project, the 15-year-old organized Scouts and volunteers to renovate the Little League softball field shed. The effort included replacing the deteriorating wooden roof and siding and painting the building.
Working hard in his five years as a Boy Scout, Wells said he was glad to be able to accomplish his Eagle rank. In appreciation of the help provided to achieve his goal, Wells presented his Eagle Mentor Pins to Scout leaders Vernon Hawks and Nick Jones.
The 18-year-old son of Russell and Cassie Scott, Trevor also attends Mac-Hi. Looking to the future, he wants to gain work experience, earn an income capable of supporting a family, serve his church and be a good spouse and father.
For his Eagle Project, Scott organized Scouts and volunteers to scrape, prepare and paint the outside of the Athena Fire Station building.
Scott has participated in Boy Scouts in several states where his family has lived. He gave his mother his Eagle Mentor Pin in recognition of her help and support through his scouting advancement.
Troop #315 Scoutmaster John Wells said he is proud of Trevor and Tanner, as well as the number of boys in the troop who have earned their Eagle Scout badge in the past few years.
According to Scouting.org, 6.49% of eligible Scouts earned the Eagle ranking in 2018. Arthur Rose Eldred, a member of Troop 1 in Oceanside, New York, was the first to obtain the honor. His medal is on display at the National Scouting Museum in New Mexico.
