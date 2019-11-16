SALEM — Dispatcher Rachael Haller of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office recently completed a course with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Haller and her classmates graduated from Basic Telecommunications #BT116 Nov. 15 during a ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Marcela Haack, the city of Grants Pass 911 operations manager, served as guest speaker.
The three-week course included emergency call handling techniques, stress management, ethics, criminal law, and an overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations. Upon completion of the course, students will return to their agencies for continued training with a field training officer.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Salem campus. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
