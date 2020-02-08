SALEM — Dispatchers Brittany Duncan and Cortney Stewart of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office recently completed a course with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Duncan and Stewart along with their classmates graduated from Basic Telecommunications #BT117 during a Feb. 7 ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Lt. Joel Hensley of the Curry County Sheriff’s Office served as the guest speaker.
The three-week course included emergency call handling techniques, stress management, ethics, criminal law, and an overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations. Upon completion of the course, students will return to their agencies for continued training with a field training officer.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Salem campus. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
