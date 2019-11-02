SALEM — Logan Skinner of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to graduate from a basic training course presented by the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Skinner and fellow classmates in Basic Corrections Local #BCL039 will participate in a special ceremony Friday Nov. 8. The event, which begins at 2 p.m., will be held at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Lt. Joe Hensley, Curry County Sheriff’s Office jail commander, is the guest speaker. Friends and family are invited to attend, including a reception that follows.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the academy’s 235-acre campus in Salem. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
